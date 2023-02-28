I'd end the Ukraine War in 24 hours. President Donald J. Trump with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First
I'd end the Ukraine War in 24 hours. President Donald J. Trump with Sebastian Gorka on AMERICA First

For his fifth-ever exclusive interview on AMERICA First, President Donald J.

Trump talks about the Ohio train disaster, the latest revelations about the Wuhan lab, Ron DeSantis, ballot-harvesting, the 2024 election, and more.