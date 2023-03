Mumbai: Bomb threats at Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's bungalows; probe on | Oneindia News

Reports have emerged that the Nagpur Police Control received an anonymous call from a person who threatened to blow up the house of Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra.

As per sources, the caller claimed that there would be a blast in Mukesh Ambani’s lavish paradise, Antilia, as well.

Soon after this call, the Nagpur Police Control gave the information to the Mumbai Police.

