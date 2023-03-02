Nagaland Election Results: Hekani Jakhalu becomes first female MLA, Know all about | Oneindia News

Hekani Jakhalu became the first-ever female MLA to be elected in the state.

Apart from Jakhalu another leader of NDPP Salhoutuonuo Kruse also won the election on her seat.

