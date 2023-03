DeSantis Had Advance Knowledge of Mar-a-Lago Raid; Texted With AG Garland..

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis had advance knowledge of the FBI’s August 8 raid on President Donald J.

Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate but chose not to warn him that an army of federal goons was about to descend on Palm Beach like a swarm of locusts, according to a new White Hat study General Eric M.

Smith shared with his council on Tuesday.

Side Note: Soros is backing him !!