The new Volkswagen ID.3 Interior Design

Fresh design, higher-quality materials and the latest-generation assist systems: that is the new ID.3.

Two and a half years after the launch of the first generation, the all-electric bestseller from Volkswagen is now coming to the market with a comprehensive upgrade.

In addition to the latest software, the compact electric car comes with a sharpened exterior and refined interior design.

The range of colours has been extended by new colours, including Dark Olivine Green.

High-quality, animal-free and sustainable materials reflect Volkswagen’s strategy for the all-electric ID.

Family.