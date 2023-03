Lynyrd Skynyrd Live At Knebworth

Lynyrd Skynyrd gave an electrifying performance at the Knebworth festival in England on August 21, 1976 in front of an estimated 200,000 people.

The group’s lineup at the time featured singer Ronnie Van Zant, guitarists Gary Rossington, Allen Collins and Steve Gaines, bassist Leon Wilkeson, drummer Artimus Pyle and keyboardist Billy Powell.

RIP Boys, y'all will be remembered forever.