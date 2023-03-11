Deadly shooting in Germany puts Jehovah's Witnesses in spotlight | Explainer | Oneindia News

Yesterday, a gunman in Germany shot dead six people before turning the gun onto himself at a Jehovah's Witness worship hall in Hamburg.

Four men, one woman and an unborn child were killed in this sudden attack.

The shooter was identified as a disgruntled member of JW i.e the Jehovah's Witnesses.

This incident has brought this rather mysterious and little-known international Christian denomination in the spotlight.

Worldwide, there are hundreds of different Christian denominations, with Catholics alone accounting for over a billion.

While all of these have different beliefs about aspects of Christianity, but none are known for their unique beliefs as Jehovah’s Witnesses.

In this video, we aim to tell you more about this obscure religious group and their beliefs.

