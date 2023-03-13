Repetitive Activities Like Running Don't Increase Risk of Osteoarthritis, Study Finds

According to a new study, runners are not more likely to develop hip or knee osteoarthritis based on how long, fast or frequently they run.

NBC reports that osteoarthritis is the most common form of arthritis, and there is no known cure for it.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the condition involves deteriorating cartilage at points where bones meet.

Less cartilage for cushioning can cause pain, stiffness and even disability.

The condition impacts over 32.5 million adults in the United States.

Researchers at Northwestern University found that repetitive activities like running do not cause cartilage to deteriorate faster.

According to the team's results, there was no association found between running pace, weekly mileage or number of marathons completed and increased risk of developing arthritis.

Runners should be encouraged by our results.

They refute the current dogma that long-distance running predisposes an individual to arthritis of the hip and knee.

, Dr. Vehniah Tjong, orthopedic sports surgeon and study co-author, via NBC.

We’re often compared to being like a car.

If you liken people to cars, intuitively it makes sense that the more you use your joints, the more you’re going to wear them out.

, Dr. Matthew Hartwell, orthopedic surgeon and study lead author, via NBC.

But the joint is really an active, living part of the body, almost like an organ, Dr. Matthew Hartwell, orthopedic surgeon and study lead author, via NBC