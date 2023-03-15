Ferne McCann tearfully apologised for the voice note scandal

Appearing on This Morning, former TOWIE star Fearne McCann appeared tearful and remorseful as she apologised for leaked voice notes that drove a wedge between her and her co-stars on the reality show.
Appearing on This Morning, former TOWIE star Fearne McCann appeared tearful and remorseful as she apologised for leaked voice notes that drove a wedge between her and her co-stars on the reality show.
Sam posted a throwback snap without Ferne as her and Billie took the high road and refused to address the fallout.