Xi Jinping's visit Russia next week to be 'for peace', says China

Chinese President Xi Jinping will visit Russia next week, Beijing's foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin says at a regular briefing on Friday, adding that the diplomatic visit will be "for peace" where China will uphold its "fair position on the Ukrainian crisis".

Xi will be in Russia from Monday to Wednesday, where he will hold talks with his strategic ally Vladimir Putin just over a year into Russia's war in Ukraine.