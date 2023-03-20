Kent Christmas - Regeneration Nashville Church 3.19.2023 Sunday Worship

Welcome to the Regeneration Nashville Sunday Worship Service Replay for March 19th, 2023!

Pastor Kent preaches from the scriptures Matthew Ch 3 Verse 16 then Luke Ch 4 Verse 18, Matthew Ch 26 Verse 6 and THEN Pastor Kent has a WORD from the Lord and he stands out in Faith and shares with us regarding a mortal blow that will happen to the enemy Very Soon!

HALLELUJAH!!!

The Word and teachings today and every Sunday are always for everyone, in all Nations, globally.

The precious presence of the Lord Jesus was strong throughout the service, and The Lord God, Jesus Christ and The Holy Spirit NEVER disappoint!