DIABLO 4 BETA LAST DAY--SPICY PYRO SNAZZ SORC--LONG STREAM LETS GET IT!

✨Welcome to the Stream / Video!

We do lots of day trading, stock analysis, options trading, market news, world news, gaming, trolling, react andy, pretty much whatever is going on when I go live.

If you're new to the chat or channel and you want me to do some TA on a stock for ya, just post it!

I'll be more than happy to walk you through it!