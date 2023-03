Trying to Out-Cult the Left Will FAIL | Guest: Will Keeps | 3/20/23

Steve spends the bulk of the show discussing the revelation that Donald Trump is allegedly set for arrest later this week and why everyone's reactions are wrong.

He also talks about how the convictions of all too many people on the Right are misplaced.

Finally, rapper and founder of the urban youth outreach program Starts Right Here Will Keeps joins the program to discuss his road to recovery after being the victim of a shooting.