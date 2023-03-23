TUCKER CARLSON-3/22/23-BIDEN ADMIN WANTS TO BAIL OUT MODERNA

Of its existence Moderna was not a successful pharmaceutical company.

The company had never developed a drug or distributed a product.

And that changed like so many things with the Coronavirus.

When the US government gave Moderna more than two and a half billion dollars of tax money to research and produce a vaccine for Covid, and that completely changed everything from Moderna.

As the stock market tanked in early 2020, millions of Americans were out of work because of Lockdowns.

Moderna was thriving.

Its CEO Stephen Bans sell, became a billionaire overnight, pretty good on a government contract.