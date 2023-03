Accenture to lay off 19,000 employees amid global economic slump; trims forecasts | Oneindia News

Today, Accenture Plc said that it would cut about 19,000 jobs and lowered its annual revenue and profit projections, the latest sign that the worsening global economic outlook was sapping corporate spending on IT services.

#Accenture #AccentureLayoffs #JulieSweet