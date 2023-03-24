I Spent $10,000 In The World's Cheapest Country

This video was filmed in Gagauzia, an autonomous territory within the Republic of Moldova and homeland of the small nation of the Gagauz.

Apart from Gagauz, the second main language of communication between the linguistically diverse inhabitants of Gagauzia is Russian.

The territory of Gagauzia is poor and prices there are indeed very cheap, but while spending some time there it became clear to us that in terms of kindness, generosity and hospitality its people are certainly among the richest in the world.