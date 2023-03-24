Katy Perry Revisits Her Life in Looks, Including Her Best Met Gala Moments

Plus, the singer talks about how she’s always down for some “fashion satire.” Director: Nina Ljeti Director of Photography: David Bolen Editor: Tajah Smith Producer: Naomi Nishi Associate Director, Creative Development, Vogue: Alexandra Gurvitch Associate Producer: Courtney Walden AC: Chris Warner Gaffer: Chris Codd Audio: Ryan Ray Location: Resorts World Las Vegas Production Coordinator: Ava Kashar Production Manager: Kit Fogarty Line Producer: Romeeka Powell Senior Director, Production Management: Jessica Schier Assistant Editor: Andy Morell Post Production Coordinator: Jovan James Supervising Editor: Kameron Key Post Production Supervisor: Edward Taylor Senior Talent Manager: Tara Burke Director of Content, Production, Vogue: Rahel Gebreyes Senior Director, Programming, Vogue: Linda Gittleson Executive Producer: Ruhiya Nuruddin VP, Digital Video English, Vogue: Thespena Guatieri