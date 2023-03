Zebra escape from Seoul zoo ends with recapture after hours of freedom in South Korean capital

A zebra is back home safe and sound after escaping from a zoo in Seoul on March 23, 2023.

The male zebra named Sero wandered the busy streets for nearly three hours before police and emergency workers in the South Korean capital managed to hit the animal with a tranquilliser dart.

An official from the Seoul Children's Grand Park said the zebra was in stable condition after Sero’s unexpected adventure, and the zoo is investigating how he managed to escape.