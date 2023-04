MLB 2023 Preview- NL Central : Fielder's Choice Baseball Show

This episode gets you ready for the 2023 MLB season by diving into the National League Central Division.

This Division features some of the best talent in the entire league.

Players like Paul Goldschmidt, Willy Adames, Ian Happ and Oneil Cruz just to name a few.

Who made the moves that will make them better than 2022?

I step into the chatter box and take a full swing at answering this question for you.

I even will give you my prediction of how each team will finish in 2023.