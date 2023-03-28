Sam Bankman-Fried Hit With Additional Federal Charge of Bribery

Sam Bankman-Fried , Hit With Additional , Federal Charge of Bribery.

On March 28, federal prosecutors unsealed another charge against Sam Bankman-Fried, accusing him of bribing a government official in China.

NBC reports that the new indictment accuses Bankman-Fried of bribing at least one government official in China with a $40 million payout in 2021.

NBC reports that the new indictment accuses Bankman-Fried of bribing at least one government official in China with a $40 million payout in 2021.

Currently, the former cryptocurrency mogul is awaiting trial on a number of crimes related to the collapse of FTX and his hedge fund Alameda.

Currently, the former cryptocurrency mogul is awaiting trial on a number of crimes related to the collapse of FTX and his hedge fund Alameda.

According to the indictment, Bankman-Fried directed an employee to make bribery payments after several Alameda accounts were frozen by Chinese authorities.

According to the indictment, Bankman-Fried directed an employee to make bribery payments after several Alameda accounts were frozen by Chinese authorities.

After confirmation that the Accounts were unfrozen, BANKMAN-FRIED authorized the transfer of additional tens of millions of dollars in cryptocurrency to complete the bribe, Unsealed indictment against Sam Bankman-Fried, via NBC.

NBC reports that the charge of bribery comes as the latest in a growing list of criminal charges since Bankman-Fried was first arrested in December.

NBC reports that the charge of bribery comes as the latest in a growing list of criminal charges since Bankman-Fried was first arrested in December.

So far, Bankman-Fried has pleaded not guilty to securities fraud, conspiracy and eight counts of wire fraud.

NBC reports that Bankman-Fried is currently out on bail.

The recently revised terms allow him to possess a basic phone and computer.

NBC reports that Bankman-Fried is currently out on bail.

The recently revised terms allow him to possess a basic phone and computer.

FTX, once one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, is now under new leadership after declaring bankruptcy.

FTX, once one of the world's largest crypto exchanges, is now under new leadership after declaring bankruptcy.

The company is currently in the process of unwinding its business and attempting to recover any remaining assets.