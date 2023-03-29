Jeremy Renner Sets First Interview Since Snowplow Accident With Diane Sawyer | THR News
'Jeremy Renner: The Diane Sawyer Interview – A Story of Terror, Survival and Triumph' will see the actor opening up about the painful details of the accident, his hospitalization and his recovery in an hour-long special airing April 6 on ABC.