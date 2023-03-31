Robert David Steele ITNJ We Have it All - The NSA Has Trillions of Dollars of Wall Street Child Trafficking & Theft Evidenc

Robert David Steele, former CIA spy, co-founder of the Marine Corps Intelligence Activity, author of multiple books on intelligence, governance, and electoral reform.

Robert David Steele served in the Marine Corps for 9 years at all levels, from Platoon to Service Headquarters, and the CIA as a clandestine services case officer for 10 years focusing on extremist and terrorist targets.

He later accepted a position in the Marine Corps to set up the Marine Corps Intelligence Center.

He was also the Chief Counsel at the International Tribunal for Natural Justice.