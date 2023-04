Awesome Official Trailer for DC's Blue Beetle with Xolo Maridueña

Watch the official trailer for the DC Comics superhero movie Blue Beetle, directed by Angel Manuel Soto.

Blue Beetle Cast: Xolo Maridueña, Bruna Marquezine, Belissa Escobedo, George Lopez, Adriana Barraza, Elpidia Carrillo, Damián Alcázar, Raoul Trujillo and Susan Sarandon Blue Beetle will hit the big screen August 18, 2023!