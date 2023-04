NASA announces Artemis II Moon Mission crew, names first woman, Black astronauts | Oneindia News

NASA’s Artemis II mission, the first crewed mission on the American space agency's path to establishing a long-term presence at the Moon for science and exploration through Artemis, is all set to send four astronauts to the moon in 2024.

The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) and the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) on Monday named its first astronaut crew bound for the moon in more than 50 years.

