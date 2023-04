India: New Covid cases cross 5,000 mark in last 24 hours, highest in 195 days | Oneindia News

The Covid scare is back and the cases are on a continuous rise.

The country saw yet another surge in Covid cases in a single day with a 20% rise in the daily covid cases.

India recorded 5,335 new cases of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, with the active caseload rising up to 25,587, as per Health Ministry.

This is the highest number of daily new Covid cases in 195 days.

