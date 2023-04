Natasha Bedingfield on Her New Music and Passion for Songwriting

When it comes to songwriting, Natasha Bedingfield leaves nothing Unwritten , as we recently learned when we caught up with her at New York Fashion Week.

The British-born artist revealed to us that she writes songs every day.

'I have hundreds and hundreds of songs that probably no one will ever hear,' she said.

'You write a big quantity, and you get the gold.'

The 'These Words' singer certainly has had her share of hits, and we look forward to hearing her new music slated to drop next year.