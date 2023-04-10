This Day in History: Paul McCartney Announces the Breakup of the Beatles

April 10, 1970.

McCartney announced the breakup in a press statement prior to the release of his debut solo album, 'McCartney.'.

When asked if his songwriting partnership with John Lennon would be active again, McCartney replied with a terse, "No.".

The Beatles had been in the process of breaking up for several years.

But the statement sent shockwaves through the music industry, further alienating McCartney from the rest of the band.

In an interview with 'Rolling Stone,' Lennon responded, saying, "[Paul] can’t have his own way, so he’s causing chaos.".

By the end of 1970, McCartney officially filed suit to dissolve the business partnership of The Beatles