The Great Pacific Garbage Patch Has Created a Unique Ocean Ecosystem Where Coastal and Open Ocean Animals Coexist

Scientists have found that coastal species are surviving and reproducing in the Great Pacific Ocean Patch, the largest accumulation of ocean plastic in the world and is located between Hawaii and California.

As reported in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, scientists found dozens of marine species that call the patch home.

Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story.