SpaceX Starship Flight Test - Attempt 2 | RUMBLE LIVE
SpaceX is targeting as soon as Thursday, April 20 for the first flight test of a fully integrated Starship and Super Heavy rocket from Starbase in Texas.

The 62 minute launch window opens at 8:28 a.m.

CT and closes at 9:30 a.m.

CT.