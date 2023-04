THE A.I. TAKEOVER IS UPON US | FRONTLINES

You know the future of A.I.

Is scary when even Elon Musk is publicly sharing his reservations about it.

Drew dives into Elon’s past with Google co-founder Larry Page and his aspirations to create a “digital God” with A.I.

Plus a mainstream example of how it’s already overtaking the culture, as rappers and musicians fight to get fake songs taken down.