Philadelphia 76ers Sweep Brooklyn Nets Without Embiid in 96–88 Win

The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-88 to sweep the Brooklyn Nets and became the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs despite missing one of their key players, Joel Embiid.
The Philadelphia 76ers beat the Brooklyn Nets 96-88 to sweep the Brooklyn Nets and became the first team to reach the second round of the playoffs despite missing one of their key players, Joel Embiid.
Despite an ejection on James Harden and a lackluster performance from Joel Embiid, the Philadelphia 76ers took a 3-0 series lead..
Tyrese Maxey scored 33 points, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris had 20 apiece, and the Philadelphia 76ers beat the visiting Brooklyn..
James Harden hit seven three-pointers and had 23 points and 13 assists, NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid scored 26 points and the..