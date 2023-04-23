India arrests separatist leader after manhunt

After a month-long manhunt Indian police have arrested separatist leader Amritpal Singh, who has calls for a Sikh homeland in the state of Punjab stoked fears of violence, a state police official said on Sunday (April 23).
Rachel Judah has more.
