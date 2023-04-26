Portland's multi-talented Myra Keyes is my very special guest with “Girl Reimagined” !

Portland, OR 17-year-old singer/songwriter Myra Keyes talks about her latest release “Girl Reimagined” featuring the title track, “Renaissance”, “Earthwax”, “Glitterize in Bed”, “Resurrection” and more!

Myra has fronted the punk-infused, guitar-driven, alt.

Rock Rawt at 16, worked with Kyleen King (Brandi Carlisle, Neko Case), Decemberist Jenny Conley, and sang with The Shook Twins and Patti King of the Shins!

Check out the latest from Myra Keyes on all streaming platforms today!

