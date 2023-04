GAME 2 RECAP: White Sox vs Blue Jays. Berrios is strong. Jansen flexes muscles.

The Toronto Blue Jays hosted the Chicago White Sox for game 2 of their 3 game set.

They got a lead early and never looked back.

Jose Berrios was great on the mound for this 3rd straight start.

Danny Jansen provided all the muscle with 2HR and 4RBI.

Watch my game recap to get a full box score rundown.