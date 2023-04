Official Trailer for Netflix's New K-Drama Series Black Knight

Watch the official trailer for the Netflix Korean drama series Black Knight Season 1, created by Lee Yoon-gyun.

Black Knight Cast: Kim Woo-bin, Esom, Kang Yoo-seok, Song Seung-heon, Kim Eui-sung, Jin Kyung, Lee Hak-joo, Lee Sang-hee and Yu Seong-ju Stream Black Knight Season 1 May 12, 2023 on Netflix!