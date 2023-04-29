Pittsburgh Steelers Select Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

With the first pick of the second round, the Steelers took a familiar face.
With pick No.
32, Pittsburgh officially selected cornerback Joey Porter Jr. out of Penn State, the son of Steelers legend and former linebacker Joey Porter.
