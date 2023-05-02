Australia prepares to ban recreational vaping

Australia moves to drastically curtail vaping among teenagers and young people with its new federal budget, due to be released next week.
Gabe Singer reports.
Australia moves to drastically curtail vaping among teenagers and young people with its new federal budget, due to be released next week.
Gabe Singer reports.
Australia to Ban , Recreational Vaping.
AP reports that Australian Health Minister
Mark Butler made the announcement on..
Australia has banned recreational vaping and tightened other e-cigarette laws in a huge crackdown on the tobacco industry as it..