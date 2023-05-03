Prehistoric Planet S2

Prehistoric Planet S2 - Plot Synopsis: New dinosaurs.

New habitats.

New Season.

Prehistoric Planet returns May 22 on Apple TV+ Prehistoric Planet, from executive producers Jon Favreau and Mike Gunton, and narrated by Sir David Attenborough, combines award-winning wildlife filmmaking, the latest paleontology learnings and state-of-the-art technology to unveil the spectacular habitats and inhabitants of ancient Earth for a one-of-a-kind immersive experience.

The series is produced by the world-renowned team at BBC Studios Natural History Unit (“Planet Earth”) with support from the photorealistic visual effects of MPC (“The Lion King,” “The Jungle Book”) applied to concept art created by Jellyfish Pictures (“The Book of Boba Fett,” “Spirit: Untamed”).

Prehistoric Planet season two continues to bring Earth’s history to life like never before as the series presents new dinosaurs, new habitats and new scientific discoveries while taking viewers around the world in an epic five-night adventure.

With new dinosaurs like the Tarchia, one of the largest Ankylosaurus, to returning fan-favorites like the Tyrannosaurus rex, and many more, Prehistoric Planet returns with an all-new season of prehistoric wonders.

Theme by Hans Zimmer and Andrew Christie for Bleeding Fingers Music.

Original score by Zimmer, Anže Rozman and Kara Talve for Bleeding Fingers Music.