Building 'Mad Max' vehicles for Ukraine's fighters

In Kyiv, a group of young men are trying to support the needs of the Ukrainian army by inventing new vehicles, many of which resemble props from the "Mad Max" films. Musa, 29, has started a business making buggies from metal piping to order for Ukrainian battalions.

On another industrial site in Kyiv, a Romanian volunteer, Radu Hossu, has raised funds from Romanians and Moldovans via his Facebook page to create armoured vehicles for a medical battalion working in the eastern frontline Donetsk region, including a hybrid of a Ford truck and a Soviet Gaz chassis.

"This is basically a Frankenstein vehicle.

It doesn't exist on the planet", Radu Hossu explains.