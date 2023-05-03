World Press Freedom Day 2023: Delhiites talks about press freedom in India | VoxPop |Oneindia News

Every year on May 3, we observe World Press Freedom Day to increase our understanding of the significance of a press that is free and not influenced by external forces.

The occasion emphasizes the importance of unrestricted journalism and advocates for the fundamental right of freedom of speech.

We went out to ask people what they think about Press freedom in India and we got some fun, interesting responses.

We thank them for cooperating with us and taking the initiative to talk to us and share their personal views.

