The Paranormal Project - Ryan O’Neill

Our guest this week joins us from across the pond!

Afterlife Researcher, Content Creator & Published Author Ryan O’Neill is coming to the Paranormal Project!

We had the pleasure of investigating with Ryan last summer in Scotland and couldn’t wait to invite him to the show.

He is a cast member of Discovery Network’s Spooked Scotland (2022), Spooked Ireland (2023) and Haunted Scotland, and USA.

He also appeared on Most Haunted Live 2006 & Most Haunted Series Episodes in 2008: Brew Dogs Haddo House, France2 Glamis Castle & Tough Gig (ITV1 2007)