Watch: Media warned to abide by the rules in Bester, Dr Magudumana bail application

Johannesburg - Members of the media were left dismayed after the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court issued a notice intending to bar the media from recording and distributing live court processes of the Thabo Bester case involving Dr Nandipha Magudumana and five of her co-accused.

The accused are expected to appear for their bail hearing on Thursday, with the court setting aside Thursday and Friday for the proceedings.

A notice by the court has resulted in the delay in the resumption of the accused’s bail applications.

The notice, which comes with a stern warning, limits the media's ability to identify witnesses and some of the accused.

While the media were waiting inside court, having set up their equipment, a court official informed them that they could report only on the preliminary sitting, and when it came to the testimony of the witnesses, the official said the media should stop recording as it could jeopardise the proceedings.

“I am sure you have read the notice issued out by the magistrates this morning, which spells out that members of the media cannot identify witnesses once they have taken the stand,” the official said.

“However, you are allowed to do a live recording of the accused during the bail application.

So, as soon as witnesses take the stand, you will be required to switch off your live feed.” Magudumana and five of her co-accused, who are former employees of G4S, are expected to apply for bail this morning, with two days set aside for the purpose.

The former employees appearing with Magudumana are Teboho Lipholo, Senohe Motsoara, Motanyane Masukela, and the latest additions to the case, Tieho Mokhosta and Nattasja Jansen.

They all face charges relating to aiding and abetting convicted criminal Thabo Bester in his escape from prison, and defeating the ends of justice following the elevated plan to conceal the incident.

Bester successfully staged an elaborate escape from the Manguang Maxim Correctional Centre in May 2022.

It is believed that the accused, working with Magudumana and possibly more people than those arrested, were instrumental in staging a fire and installing a dead body inside Bester’s prison cell on the day of the escape.

It is alleged that they were paid handsomely to free Bester from prison.