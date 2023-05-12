"We're Back on Track" Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby Reunite After Year-Long Feud on This
"We're Back on Track" Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby Reunite After Year-Long Feud on This

The article reports that Phillip Schofield, co-presenter of the UK morning TV show &quot;This Morning&quot;, has announced that he and his best friend and co-presenter Holly Willoughby are back on good terms after a &quot;terrible&quot; feud that lasted a year.

The feud began when Schofield came out as gay in February 2020, which caused tension between him and Willoughby.

However, Schofield explained in a recent interview that he and Willoughby have been able to rebuild their friendship and working relationship and are now &quot;back on track&quot;.

The news will come as a relief to fans of &quot;This Morning&quot;, who have long enjoyed the pair&apos;s on-screen chemistry.