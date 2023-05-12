"We're Back on Track" Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby Reunite After Year-Long Feud on This

The article reports that Phillip Schofield, co-presenter of the UK morning TV show "This Morning", has announced that he and his best friend and co-presenter Holly Willoughby are back on good terms after a "terrible" feud that lasted a year.

The feud began when Schofield came out as gay in February 2020, which caused tension between him and Willoughby.

However, Schofield explained in a recent interview that he and Willoughby have been able to rebuild their friendship and working relationship and are now "back on track".

The news will come as a relief to fans of "This Morning", who have long enjoyed the pair's on-screen chemistry.