Christmas Everyday Movie

Christmas Everyday Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: Imagine it was Christmas every day.

It is for Rudy when he finds a magic scarf he believes will transform him into a cool guy and finally make him some friends, but first, he must learn to be himself and stop hiding behind Christmas.

Director : Sean Brown Producers: Sean Brown, Gemma Bulos Writer: Sean Brown Cast: Sean Marlow, Amy Hagan, David Drumgold, Gemma Bulos, David Basila, Edward Bernier, Ashley Strom, Monica Booker, Dylan Horttor, Salvador Garcia