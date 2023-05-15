Never Forget Tibet Documentary Movie

Never Forget Tibet Documentary Movie Trailer HD - Plot synopsis: One of the most significant moments in 20th Century history, His Holiness 14th Dalai Lama reveals the details of his incredible escape into exile for the first time on film in his own words with the Indian political officer who led him to safety.

Featuring the Tibetan community in exile and those with historic ties to Tibet, the film explores the Dalai Lama’s compassion for a world seemingly in crisis today and seeks to find what can be learnt from his inspirational life story, Tibetan culture and its ancient spirituality.