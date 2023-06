ALBA ROSA Movie

ALBA ROSA Movie Trailer - Plot synopsis: Grace (Nicola Wright) is alone, following the death of her husband Carter in a terrorist attack.

The couple were due to sell and leave their large generational home to travel.

Now, Grace sinks into depression, pushing away her son, neighbour and therapist.

Directed by Bogdan Radu, ALBA ROSA stars Nicola Wright, Keith Hill, Charlie Clee, Peter Mcvea.