GONDENEYE 007 GAMEPLAY

GoldenEye 007 is a first-person shooter video game developed by Rare and published by Nintendo for the Nintendo 64.

Based on the 1995 film of the same name, the game is primarily based around a single-player campaign, in which players take on the role of British Secret Intelligence Service agent James Bond on his mission to prevent a criminal syndicate from using a space weapon against London to cause a global financial meltdown.

The game also features a split-screen multiplayer mode, allowing up to four players to compete in various types of knockout scenarios.