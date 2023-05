The Kerela Story actress Adah Sharma's hard hitting comments raises eyebrows

'The Kerela Story' is receiving rave reviews from the audience.

On Wednesday,the makers of the film invited 26 young women victims of forced religous conversion from Aarsha Vidya Samajam Ashram, Ernakulam, Kerala, and introduced them to the media.

#adahsharma #thekerelastory