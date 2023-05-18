Surprising Pizza Statistics , For the United States.
Pizzaneed.com spent hours pouring over data to generate a comprehensive list of pizza statistics.
Here are some of the , pizza facts , they uncovered.
1.
Approximately , 3 billion pizzas , are consumed in the U.S. every year.
.
2.
Every second, an estimated 350 pizza slices are sold, , equalling 21,000 slices sold per minute.
At that rate, a staggering, 1.26 million pizza slices are sold every hour, , or 30 million slices per day.
3.
Pepperoni takes the , number one pizza topping slot, , with 39% of people preferring it to other toppings.
Following behind pepperoni, sausage comes in the number two slot with 14% preferring it, and third place goes to plain cheese pizza with 8%.
4.
The U.S. is home to , over 71,000 pizzerias.
.
5.
The global frozen pizza market raked in , an estimated 17.56 billion in 2021.
6.
Overall, the U.S. pizza industry generates , over $38 billion every year.
.
7.
According to the USDA, 93% of Americans consume , at least one slice of pizza every month.
.
8.
On average, the typical person in the U.S. , eats 46 slices of pizza per year, , equal to a gut-busting 23 pounds of pizza.