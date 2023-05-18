Surprising Pizza Statistics For the United States

Pizzaneed.com spent hours pouring over data to generate a comprehensive list of pizza statistics.

Here are some of the pizza facts they uncovered.

Approximately 3 billion pizzas are consumed in the U.S. every year.

Every second, an estimated 350 pizza slices are sold, equalling 21,000 slices sold per minute.

At that rate, a staggering 1.26 million pizza slices are sold every hour, or 30 million slices per day.

Pepperoni takes the number one pizza topping slot, with 39% of people preferring it to other toppings.

Following behind pepperoni, sausage comes in the number two slot with 14% preferring it, and third place goes to plain cheese pizza with 8%.

The U.S. is home to over 71,000 pizzerias.

The global frozen pizza market raked in an estimated 17.56 billion in 2021.

Overall, the U.S. pizza industry generates over $38 billion every year.

According to the USDA, 93% of Americans consume at least one slice of pizza every month.

8.

On average, the typical person in the U.S. eats 46 slices of pizza per year, equal to a gut-busting 23 pounds of pizza.