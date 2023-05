Derek Chauvin files petition to review George Floyd murder conviction

Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis Police Officer convicted in the 2020 murder of George Floyd, has appealed to the Minneapolis Supreme Court to review his case.

The filing comes one month after the Minnesota Court of Appeals upheld Chauvin’s conviction for unintentional second-degree murder, third-degree murder, and second-degree manslaughter.

Chauvin was sentenced to more than 22 years in prison in April 2021.